Zelenskyy pushes Nato to supply weapons and cash

Big guns and open wallets formed the core request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday as he told Nato leaders his country needs modern weapons and more financial aid in its fight against Russia's invasion.

"We need to break the Russian artillery advantage," he told the 30-member alliance in a video address. "We need much more modern systems, modern artillery."

He added that financial support was "no less important than aid with weapons".

"Russia still receives billions every day and spends them on war. We have a multibillion-dollar deficit, we don't have oil and gas to cover it," Mr Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine needs around $5 billion a month for its defence.

He also called for sanctions on Russia "that will stop its ability to pay for the war".

Read more US establishing new military HQ in Poland

Washington and Brussels have slapped Moscow with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of pro-Western Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin launched on February 24.

The United States and Canada, which are far less reliant on Russia as an energy supplier than Europe, have banned all Russian oil imports.

The European Union, however, has introduced a gradual oil embargo as part of its sanctions on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on the screen), delivers a speech as he attends by video conference a meeting during the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Heads of State and Government of NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid from 29 to 30 June to discuss security concerns like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other challenges. Spain is hosting 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EPA / Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, warned the West must support Kyiv in its military strategy to help change the dynamic of the conflict, and to get Mr Zelenskyy "in the best possible position to talk if and when talks eventually come".

"We really do want to give the Ukrainians strategic endurance," he said.

"The logic is yes of course people all want the war to end, they want the war to end desperately, but there's no deal available.

"Putin isn't making an offer of a deal, Zelenskyy can't make an offer of a deal".