Kevin Spacey appears in London court on sex assault charges

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London on Thursday accused of sexually assaulting three men.

The 62-year-old stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court and gave his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth as July 26, 1959, and an address in London.

He remained standing before being told to take a seat by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram.

Patrick Gibbs QC, defending, said: “Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.”

Surrounded by members of his legal team and two police officers, Mr Spacey was mobbed by hordes of photographers as he arrived at court in a silver Mercedes.

He wore a blue suit with teal suede brogues and a dark patterned tie as he turned up for his first court hearing. He made no comment as he was rushed past a queue of other court attendees and through the entrance before passing security.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard the actor, who has won Oscars for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, is charged with sexual assault on a man and causing him to engage in sexual activity without consent in August 2008, two counts of sexual assault on a man in March 2005, and sexual assault on a man in April 2013.

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, while Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

He was not asked to enter pleas.

At the conclusion of the 28-minute hearing, Mr Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on July 14.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges against Mr Spacey last month, but the American could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK earlier this week.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, he said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”