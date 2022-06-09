Far-right terrorist who allegedly made weapons on a 3D printer is arrested in Slovakia

A far-right terrorist who allegedly made mines on a 3D printer and carried out sabotage attacks has been arrested in Slovakia in a joint US and European operation.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in Slovakia by the authorities on suspicion of committing several terrorist and extremist crimes following an investigation by Eurojust and Europol that included the American, Slovak and Czech authorities.

Officers searched two locations, seizing a 3D printer and printed metal parts of weapons, computers and other electronic devices.

"The arrested suspect is believed to sympathise and promote far-right white nationalist movements such as the neo-Nazi alternative right, the ideology of accelerationism and the siege culture," Europol said.

Read More Far-right group targets Yorkshire village ahead of asylum seeker centre plans

It said the suspect took part in "subversive and sabotage activities and acts of terrorism" to encourage the "overthrow of the democratic political system".

"He shared photos of glorified far-right extremists to publicly support their activities. He also committed several extremist crimes," Europol said.

It is also claimed the man published instructions and diagrams on how to make improvised stabbing weapons, and shared guidelines on how to carry out sabotage attacks.

He is also accused of producing automatic firearms from the 3D printer as well as home-made explosives.

The case was opened by Eurojust — the EU's crime agency — last year at the request of the Slovak authorities.

It led to raids in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where a number of 3D printed metal parts of weapons were also seized.