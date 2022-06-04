More than 22,000 expected to attend musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee

More than 22,000 people are expected to attend a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday.

The Platinum Party at the Palace is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

On Saturday, police briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where the celebrations are to be held, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but later said the security alert had concluded.

Police have been carrying out checks ahead of the concert which will see soul singer Diana Ross performing on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the royal residence.

It is her first performance in the UK in 15 years and comes before she heads to the Glastonbury Festival this month.

Ross, 78, said she was “absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous occasion”.

Prince Charles has revealed that her 1980 disco hit Upside Down was one of his favourite songs.

Other performers on Saturday include Alicia Keys, Craig David and Rod Stewart, Queen and Adam Lambert, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry will also feature, and there will also be a specially recorded performance by Sir Elton John.

The evening will highlight global themes that have developed during the queen's reign, including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment and pop music.

The concert also features artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer.

The queen is not expected to attend the concert but will watch on television at Windsor Castle.

She made two public appearances to huge crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, and was then at Windsor for a beacon-lighting ceremony.

The effort, after months battling difficulties walking and standing, left her in “some discomfort”, Buckingham Palace said.

Past and present jockeys including William Buick who have represented Queen Elizabeth II and her horses pose for a picture on Derby Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022.

It led to her withdrawing from Friday's church service and also an appearance at Epsom racecourse for the flat-racing showcase The Derby on Saturday.

Her heir Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, will be in attendance at the concert.

The jubilee celebrations began on Thursday with the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour military parade to mark the sovereign's official birthday.

Friday's focus was a traditional Church of England service of thanksgiving attended by senior royalty at St Paul's Cathedral in London.