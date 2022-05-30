Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra raises $900,000 for military by auctioning Eurovision trophy

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, who won the Eurovision Song Contest this month, raised $900,000 for the country's military fighting the Russian invasion by selling the contest's trophy.

The group won Eurovision with their entry Stefania, surfing a wave of public support to claim a victory that was welcomed by the country's leaders.

Read more Music video by Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra goes viral

On Sunday, led by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula, they auctioned off the crystal microphone they were awarded on Facebook.

Kalush Orchestra released a music video of their Eurovision winning hit that features scenes of war in Ukraine and women in combat gear.

“This is how we see Ukrainian mothers today,” Kalush frontman Oleh Psiuk said of the video, which attracted millions of viewers within hours of its release. “We were trying to deliver the message of what Ukraine looks like today.”

Within 20 hours, the video was seen six million times.

It was released after Kalush Orchestra brought Ukraine its third Eurovision win. They pulled ahead of Britain in the grand finale after a surge of popular votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 countries.

The funds raised from the trophy will be used to buy a PD-2 military drone system, which includes three aircraft and a ground control station, Prytula said at the auction.

Additional reporting by Associated Press