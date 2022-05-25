Pet or threat? Discarded goldfish dangerous to native species

Scientists are warning people to think twice before setting their goldfish free in UK rivers, ponds and lakes.

Their voracious appetite, tolerance for cold and aggressive nature has been found by researchers to have a detrimental effect on ecosystems in the UK’s waterways.

“Not only are they readily available but they combine insatiable appetites with bold behaviour,” said Dr James Dickey of Queen’s University Belfast, the lead author of the study.

“While northern European climates are often a barrier to non-native species surviving in the wild, goldfish are known to be tolerant to such conditions and could pose a real threat to native biodiversity in rivers and lakes, eating up the resources that other species depend on.”

Anecdotal reports suggest there has been an increase in goldfish being released into the wild after the pets were bought during lockdown.

“Whilst our research didn’t focus on whether this problem has got worse since lockdown, there is reason to believe that this is, or at least will be, the case,” Dr Dickey said.

“There have been recent news stories about released Amazonian catfish being found in Glasgow, which may be linked.

"It may also be that there is a time lag, and it may only be this summer when normality kind of resumes and, for example, people want to go travelling, that we start to see the effects."

Expand Autoplay Abandoned goldfish displayed in an aquarium after after quarantined at the Aquarium in Paris. AFP

The study, published in the journal NeoBiota on Wednesday, examined the two most commonly traded fish species in Northern Ireland: goldfish, which is an invasive species around the world; and the white cloud mountain minnow, which has yet to establish much of an invasive foothold.

Both species are members of the carp family and are native to East Asia.

The researchers compared the effects of both species by looking at availability, feeding rates and behaviour.

Outcompeting the white cloud minnow, the goldfish was shown to be capable of wreaking havoc on native wildlife populations in UK ponds, rivers and streams.

Goldfish were found to prey on tadpoles and other small fish when released into UK waterways, disrupting natural ecosystems.

In the US, goldfish have been found to grow to more than 30 centimetres in length in some waterways, owing to their ability to adapt.

Some pet owners feel they are acting humanely by setting their goldfish free but Dr Dickey warned against it.

He suggested one way to tackle the problem is for pet shops to stock a greater range of fish that are less destructive to the natural habitat.

“Goldfish are high risk,” Dr Dickey said.

“Limiting the availability of potentially impactful species alongside better education of pet owners is a solution to preventing damaging invaders establishing in the future.”

He also warned against flushing pets down the toilet, suggesting instead that people use websites offering pets new homes or returning them to the shop from which they were bought.