Iran hostage releases 'held up' by UK government infighting

The UK failed to pay a historic debt that secured the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for nearly three years despite key Government figures backing the move, a former Middle East minster told MPs on Tuesday.

Alistair Birt told a committee investigating state hostage taking that the prime minister, foreign and defence secretaries wanted to pay back a historic £400 million arms deal debt to Iran from about May 2019 but it was not clear why it did not happen.

The debt, related to an aborted 1970s arms deal, was finally repaid this year and was swiftly followed by the release of British-Iranian citizens Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in March 2022.

They had been held on trumped up security charges since 2016 and 2017. The two former prisoners and their families believe they would have been released sooner if the debt had been paid earlier. The parliamentary foreign affairs committee launched an inquiry this year after the families demanded answers following their release.

Mr Birt, who was minister from 2017 to 2019, said that Treasury had taken a long time to come to a decision on the issue because it was concerned about the potential backlash if the UK paid money to a military organisation that was under sanctions.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street, central London, after a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said that former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson also opposed the move but following his departure from office in 2019, key ministries all approved the move and were awaiting a go-ahead from The Treasury.

“I genuinely don’t know the answer why the Treasury took so long to come to their view, what in 2021 made them change their mind. I wasn’t certain,” said Mr Birt.

Mr Birt was giving evidence on Tuesday with former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt who said the delay in the releases was a terrible injustice.

“I don’t think the British state can look at the details of what happened with any pride at all,” said Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary. “It took far too long to resolve this situation.”

The committee said the inquiry will consider options to deter future behaviour in taking people prisoner to promote political ambitions.

A previous report published in 2020 found that the policy tools to resolve such consular disputes were “entirely ineffectual and requires revision.”