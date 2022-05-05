UK local election polls close as Boris Johnson's Conservatives expect to suffer losses

Political campaigning across the UK continued until the final moments before the polls closed on Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared for a tense night awaiting the results.

The latest polls predict the prime minister's Conservative Party will suffer losses across the country as voters react to recent government scandals.

Despite Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party politicians campaigning until the final moments before the polls closed at 10pm, early indications are votes lost by the Conservatives will be split among opposition parties.

Local elections are taking place in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — which could prove historic.

The contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time and could have huge constitutional implications for the four-nation UK's future, with predicted victors Sinn Fein committed to a vote on reunification with Ireland.

As the polls closed, politicians took to Twitter to fly their flags before the results were announced.

Mr Johnson has tried to sideline the so-called partygate scandal that last month saw him become the first British prime minister to be fined for breaking the law while in office.

In a bid to deflect from recent scandals, he tweeted emphasising his party's pledge to keep taxes low.

“I’d like to thank all those who voted in todays local elections, and to @Conservatives supporters and activists across the country for their hard work to support our plan to keep council taxes low,” he said.

However a Tory Party source acknowledged that they are braced for a “tough” set of results, but said midterm contests were always difficult for a governing party.

“The battleground for these elections was firmly in Labour’s favour,” the source told PA.

“And the Conservatives are behind in the national polls — so we expect these elections to be tough.”

In England, the Conservatives are predicted to lose hundreds of councillors and even control of long-time strongholds in London to Labour.

In response to the “partygate” scandal, Sir Keir tweeted that his party will be delivering “respect” back to the nation.

“Polls are now closed,” he tweeted.

“A huge thank you to every candidate and campaigner who worked tirelessly to deliver our positive message to the country. Labour is on your side and we have the plan to deliver the security, prosperity and respect that the British people deserve.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said the results will give a reflection of how the party is now being viewed by the public after it lost many long-held seats in Labour heartlands in the 2019 general election.

“We are proud of the positive campaign we have run, based on a practical plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and the crime blighting our communities. Because we believe Britain deserves better,” she said.

“It’s going to be a long night and there will be ups and downs — we hold the majority of the seats up for election in England, so never expected big gains.

“These results will show the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership since the disastrous 2019 election result.”

She added that Labour is a “renewed and confident party” making headway in England, Scotland and Wales.

“As we have shown throughout this campaign: Labour is your side and we have the plan to deliver the security, prosperity and respect that the British people deserve,” she said.

However, both leading parties could face losing voters to the Liberal Democrats, such as in the northern city of Hull, where Labour is at risk of losing votes.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he was also hopeful about making inroads in Tory-held areas of southern England- the so-called “Blue Wall”.

“I am optimistic that thanks to their hard work, the Liberal Democrats will gain ground in areas across the Blue Wall where voters are fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservatives,” he said.

“After knocking on hundreds of doors this election, one thing is clear: people are sick of Boris Johnson’s Conservatives. They have had enough of seeing their taxes hiked, sewage dumped in their rivers and local health services run into the ground.”

Voters are electing councils in Scotland, Wales and much of England, with further pressure placed on Mr Johnson as he faced a potentially pivotal midterm popularity test.

Poor results could reignite simmering discontent within his party about his leadership.

The first results are expected in England with a little more than half of the councils expected to count overnight, with the rest beginning on Friday morning.

Counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all expected to begin on Friday — with most results expected by Friday evening.

Another first will take place in Wales, where around 70,000 16 and 17-year-old's have the right to vote for the first time.

Every one of its 1,160 council seats are being contested.

Mr Johnson won a landslide general election victory in 2019 by vowing to take the UK out of the European Union and reverse rampant regional inequality, but the pandemic has largely stalled his domestic plans and voters are predicted to be lost to opposition parties.

A YouGov poll for Sky News on Thursday projected the numbers voting Conservative are likely to decrease.

YouGov expects Labour to advance in London, where every council is up for election, and in the South of England and said the Conservatives can no longer trust on controlling Barnet and Westminster.

In Scotland, Labour is bidding to leapfrog the Conservatives into second place in Scotland, behind the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), and remain the largest party in Wales.

The contest for Northern Ireland's power-sharing assembly is set to capture attention, after numerous polls put Sinn Fein ahead.

A University of Liverpool poll reported on Tuesday that it remained on target to win comfortably with more than a quarter of the vote.

The pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and cross-community Alliance Party were tied for second.

Deirdre Heenan, professor of social policy at Ulster University, said there was a feeling the election “really is momentous”.

“It will be a sea change if a nationalist becomes first minister,” she said.