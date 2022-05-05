Queen Elizabeth II to miss royal garden parties

Queen Elizabeth II will miss the royal garden party season, Buckingham Palace has announced, months after she first appeared in public showing signs of mobility issues.

The monarch, who celebrates her platinum jubilee this year, will instead be represented at garden celebrations by members of the royal family.

The outdoor gatherings are important events in the royal calendar and usually involve the queen inviting those who have served their country or communities to her home. Palace officials were forced to call off the parties over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Thursday.

During an engagement at Windsor Castle in February, the queen alluded to her mobility issues while carrying a walking stick, telling a guest: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."

The queen has missed several important events this year and has been aided by a walking stick while appearing in public. She attended a service at Westminster Abbey in March to commemorate the life of her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, and has been carrying out virtual engagements and other duties.

She marked her 96th birthday in April at her Sandringham estate while celebrations were held in Windsor and other towns and cities in the UK.

The queen’s reign reached 70 years in February and the momentous occasion will be celebrated across the UK and the Commonwealth in June.

The head of state, who is believed to be vaccinated against Covid-19, contracted the virus this year. She said the illness left her feeling very tired.

Last October, she was in hospital for one night and spent the next three months under doctors’ orders to avoid heavy duties.