'Baby P' mother to be freed after appeal against release rejected

Tracey Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter

The mother of 'Baby P' will be released from prison after the Parole Board rejected a UK government challenge. PA/ITV News
May 05, 2022

The mother of Peter Connelly, the child known as "Baby P" who died after months of abuse, is set to be freed from prison after the Parole Board on Thursday rejected a UK government challenge against its ruling to release her.

Tracey Connelly could be out of jail within weeks after the board's judges refused the bid by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to keep her behind bars for longer.

But Mr Raab condemned the decision and said it was proof the Parole Board needed a "fundamental overhaul".

Pound slumps as Bank of England raises interest rates to 1%

Now 40, Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3, 2007.

Responding to the decision, Mr Raab said Connelly's actions were "pure evil".

"The decision to release her demonstrates why the Parole Board needs a fundamental overhaul - including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders - so that it serves and protects the public," he said.

Connelly was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

Dominic Raab believes the Tracey Connelly decision shows the UK Parole Board needs reform. PA

In March, the Parole Board decided she was suitable for release having rejected three previous applications.

But last month Mr Raab asked the board, which is independent of government, to re-examine the decision under the so-called reconsideration mechanism.

A spokesman said in a statement: "Following the reconsideration application from the Secretary of State, a judge has ruled that the decision made by independent Parole Board members to release was not irrational, as stated in the reconsideration application, and the original decision is upheld."

Updated: May 05, 2022, 3:11 PM
