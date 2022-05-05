Bank of England raises interest rates to 1%

The Bank of England has raised interest rates from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent — a 13-year high — as inflation in the UK sits at the highest level in 30 years.

The BoE announced a fourth consecutive rise of 25 basis points on Thursday, the first such run since 1997.

The jump was in keeping with a global trend that has forced central banks to tackle soaring inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 for the increase, even as the bank said Britain risks falling into recession. But economists Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders called for a bigger increase to 1.25 per cent to stamp out the risk of the inflation surge getting embedded in the economy.

Households across Britain have come under increasing strain due to the rising cost of living, with inflation rocketing to 7 per cent – the highest level recorded since 1992. Record petrol prices and rising gas and electricity costs made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have fuelled the rise.

Early trading on Thursday showed Sterling had weakened against a rebounding dollar, a day after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.5 per cent – its biggest rise in 22 years.

Britain's pound was down 0.6 per cent at $1.2561, reversing Wednesday's gains and falling back towards the lowest level since July 2020 it hit last week at $1.2412. Against the euro, the pound fell 0.4 per cent to 84.39 pence.

Shoppers in the UK are grappling with cost of living crisis as inflation has soared to a 30-year high. PA

Following the Bank's interest rate rise and a forecast for inflation to rocket to 10 per cent later this year, the pound swung lower by 0.18 per cent to 1.247 against the US dollar and tumbled by 0.6 per cent to 1.178 against the euro.

In its report, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the jump in energy prices will drive the continued growth in inflation.

“Consumer Price Index inflation is expected to rise further over the remainder of the year, to just over 9 per cent in 2022 Q2 and averaging slightly over 10 per cent at its peak in 2022 Q4,” the MPC said.

“The majority of that further increase reflects higher household energy prices following the large rise in the Ofgem price cap in April and projected additional large increase in October.

“The price cap mechanism means that it takes some time for increases in wholesale gas and electricity prices, and their respective futures curves, to be reflected in retail energy prices," the MPC said.

“Given the operation of the price cap, consumer price inflation is likely to peak later in the United Kingdom than in many other economies, and may therefore fall back later.

“The expected rise in CPI inflation also reflects higher food, core goods and services prices.”

In a note to investors, Dmitri Theodosiu, head of foreign exchange and interest rates trading at Investec, said the nine-member committee "has a difficult job ahead of it" as inflationary pressures from external factors are climbing higher.

“And with the cries of ‘higher, higher’ ringing in the ears comes the knowledge that too much intervention could see a damaging fall to the economy," he said.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday played down chances of an even more drastic rise in interest rates in the near future.

Oil prices steadied, a day after big gains as the European Commission’s proposed gradual ban on Russian crude over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.