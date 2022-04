Britain delays full post-Brexit import checks until late 2023

The UK government has dropped plans to impose further checks on goods entering the UK from the European Union.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be “wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports” and added that no further import controls would be imposed on EU goods this year.

The change means restrictions on the imports of chilled meats from the EU and border checks on plant and animal products will not be introduced in July.

Port operators expressed frustration that time and money spent preparing for the new checks have been “wasted".

Mr Rees-Mogg said a “new regime of border import controls” will be established by the end of 2023.

MORE FROM THE UK Who are the 'ISIS Beatles' and where are they now?

Goods moving from the UK will continue to be subject to checks in the EU despite the government deciding not to introduce the controls in Britain.

Controls which have already been introduced in the UK will remain in place.

“When the UK left the European Union, we regained the right to manage our own borders in a way that works for Britain,” said Mr Rees-Mogg in a statement to Parliament.

“This includes how we manage imports into our country from overseas.

“British businesses and people going about their daily lives are being hit by rising costs caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and in energy prices.

“It would therefore be wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports and to supply chains at this point. The remaining import controls on EU goods will no longer be introduced this year — saving British businesses up to £1 billion in annual costs.”

The new border regime will apply equally to goods from the EU and the rest of the world.

Mr Rees-Mogg said it will be based on “a proper assessment of risk, with a proportionate, risk-based and technologically advanced approach to controls".

The government has vowed to have “the world's best border”, following the decision to leave the EU's single market and customs union.

British Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg believes it's the wrong time to introduce further checks on imports. Reuters

The controls due in July that have been abandoned included prohibitions and restrictions on the import of chilled meats from the EU, safety and security declarations, and changes to sanitary and phytosanitary checks on plant and animal products.

“Many ports have been working incredibly hard and have invested over £100 million of their own money to build a network of brand new border checks to meet the requirements the government has been insisting on for several years,” said Tim Morris, chief executive of the UK Major Ports Group, which represents UK port operators.

“This now looks like wasted time, effort and money to develop what we fear will be highly bespoke white elephants.

“Government needs to engage urgently with ports to agree how the substantial investments made in good faith can be recovered.”

Downing Street denied the government was edging towards a position where it would unilaterally accept EU controls.

“That is not the approach we are taking. We are using the flexibility that the UK government has to decide how and when to introduce this approach,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said.

“We think there is more work to do on a new model that better utilises data and technology. We are still committed to introducing these checks.”