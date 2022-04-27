Suitcases of cash seized at UK border as £17bn wasted on Covid loans

The UK government has been accused of "complacency over fraud" over a loan scheme used to help struggling businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after an investigation revealed that British border officials seized suitcases full of taxpayers' cash as people attempted to smuggle Covid loan money out of the country.

Some people were allegedly stopped at the airport “carrying large amounts of money suspected from coronavirus bounce-back loans”, a Home Office source told The Times newspaper. The money was confiscated by the Border Force under the Proceeds of Crime Act and legal enquiries are under way.

The Times investigation also revealed that the support money was being used to fund gambling sprees, home improvements, cars and watches. One expert described the fraud as the "tip of the iceberg".

Several people have already been disqualified from serving as company directors after they misused the loan scheme, which was intended to prop up flagging businesses with lending of up to £50,000 ($68,107).

About £47 billion ($60bn) was paid out in loans to 1.5 million businesses in the bounce back loan scheme, which was introduced May 4, 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

The money came from banks but, if companies were unable to pay back, the government promised it would fully reimburse the lenders.

Government's National Audit Office estimates suggest that £17 billion worth of loans will now not be paid back. An additional £4.9 billion is estimated to have been lost to fraud.

The head of an influential group of MPs accused the government of using the speed of its response to the pandemic to excuse a disregard for how much it will cost the taxpayer.

Meg Hillier said her fellow members on the UK's Public Accounts Committee were “unpleasantly surprised” to learn the government had learnt little from the 2008 banking crisis.

The committee, which Ms Hillier chairs, said the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (Beis) was “complacent” in preventing fraud in the bounce back loan scheme.

“With weary inevitability we see a government department using the speed and scale of its response to the pandemic as an excuse for complacent disregard for the cost to the taxpayer,” she said.

“More than two years on, Beis has no long-term plans to chase overdue debt and is not focused on lower-level fraudsters who may well just walk away with billions of taxpayers’ money."

Earlier this year it was reported that a drug dealer and car thief with at least 48 convictions secured a £50,000 loan under the recovery programme.

Fraudster Asif Hussain managed to obtain a £50,000 loan despite being a convicted criminal. Photo: Greater Manchester Police

Judge Anthony Cross demanded answers as to how Asif Hussain, 44, had secured the money for a bogus company less than seven days after successfully applying to the government’s “bounce back loan” scheme.

Hussain was previously the ringleader of a group that had stolen at least 95 high-value vehicles – including Range Rovers, Mercedes Benzes and Porsches – and exported them to the Middle East.

“That a criminal such as you could obtain such a huge sum is staggering,” the judge said, as he jailed Hussain over a car-theft ring and fraud. “I do not accept for one moment that you intended to repay the BBL [bounce back loan] nor could you. That money is long gone.

“The public are entitled to an explanation as to how these loans were obtained. That explanation must be made public.”