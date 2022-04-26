UK government considers new permanent bank holiday

The British Chancellor Rishi Sunak will consider proposals for a new bank holiday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain is already set for an extra day off on June 3 to mark the monarch’s platinum jubilee.

But campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023, with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry, Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

The Telegraph and The Express said the idea had now won the support of Mr Sunak, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

But the PA news agency understands that Mr Sunak is yet to consider the proposals, although he intends to.

The new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service”, as well as people’s efforts to support their communities, especially over the past two years.

Expand Autoplay The Band of the Coldstream Guards play Happy Birthday to mark the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, during the Changing the Guard at Windsor Castle. PA

The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak had asked the Treasury for formal advice on the suggestion.

It also said Downing Street had asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to carry out a review of the matter.

“The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new bank holiday," the paper quoted a source as saying.

“Rishi is supportive of the campaign and the thought behind it, and has asked for all the projected costs.”

The Express also reported that the Chancellor was “looking at proposals carefully”.

Downing Street and the Treasury have been approached for comment.