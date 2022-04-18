Invictus Games: Prince Harry hails 'extraordinary' Ukraine team

Britain's Prince Harry said it was “extraordinary” to have a team from Ukraine at the Invictus Games.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, said it was “emotional” to think about their journey to The Hague in the Netherlands for the event this week.

The duke, who founded the games to help the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans, was speaking during an interview scheduled for broadcast on the BBC on Monday evening.

“The whole world is definitely behind them. But again, is that enough, you know?” Prince Harry told presenter Alex Jones in a clip that appeared online.

“Because when you get to see them and speak to them, and see in their eyes, the experiences and the things that they've seen just in the last few weeks, it's really hard.”

Team Ukraine is made up of 19 competitors and they have been applauded by other nations since people started arriving at the Zuiderpark on Friday.

“It's emotional to think that they all jumped in the bus. Firstly, they have to make the decision to come, which was hard enough anyway, then they jumped on the coach, probably slept all the way,” Prince Harry said.

“So they removed their uniforms, put their team strips on, jumped on the coach, came over here, slept for a couple of days, tried to decompress and then were straight into it, and then they've got to go back, so I think to have them here is extraordinary.

“And that commitment that they've made to leaving their country, which is a real hard thing for them to decide to do, but they came with their president's blessing.

“And I don't think this games could have been the games that it is without Team Ukraine,” he said.

“They've lost four members of their community, one being their archery instructor. Killed in action. So I think it really just brings it home to what is going on across Europe right now.

“And we've got over 500 competitors here with different stories and backgrounds, but ultimately we are all together in this.”

In a speech at the event on Saturday, Prince Harry told the team from Ukraine that their bravery cannot be overstated.

“You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more,” he said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appeared on stage and said “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Ukraine) to huge applause.

Meghan Markle voiced her support for Ukraine at the Invictus Games opening ceremony. AFP

'Bring back my mum to me'

The teenage daughter of a Ukrainian paramedic who was captured by Russian soldiers is at the games.

Yuliia Paievska, 52, known as Taira, was to compete but she was taken prisoner four weeks ago.

She is the founder and leader of Taira's Angels, a volunteer medical unit that assists wounded military personnel and civilians.

Her daughter, Anna-Sofia Puzanova, who was 19 on Monday, travelled to The Hague for the event.

Ms Puzanova told the PA news agency she thought her mother was probably in Russia.

“To be honest I don't know exactly where she is because we don't have any contact with her,” she said.

Asked what she would say to her mother's captors, she said: “Bring back my mum to me.”