Syrian refugee shares love of gardening with Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales has met refugees from war-torn Syria during a day-long trip to Cumbria.

Prince Charles spoke to two families who have found safety and built new lives in Britain after fleeing the war abroad.

He spoke to them after meeting local farmers and business owners at Hutton-in-the-Forest, a Grade 1 listed house, near the village of Skelton.

READ MORE Almost half of UK thinks Prince Charles should step aside for William, survey suggests

Riyad Moussa, 45, his wife Myassa Moussa, 40, and their four daughters, Jamila — 14, Jana, 7, Hana, 6, and Joanna, 4 — spent time chatting to Charles.

The family, originally from Aleppo, escaped Syria to Lebanon and were resettled in Carlisle in 2017.

They were one of the first families among about 250 people resettled in the area from Syria, the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan, thanks to the Home Office, the UN refugee agency and Cumbria County Council.

Jamila, translating for her father, said their house in Aleppo was bombed in Syria, causing the family to flee.

The prince asked them how they were getting on and if they were enjoying life in the UK.

“He just asked how we are liking it and if I like school and if we like it here or not," Jamila said. “My father said, ‘I’m very happy. Lovely’.”

The Prince of Wales tastes some cheese during a tour in Penrith, Cumbria. Getty Images.

Mr Moussa, who worked in Syria as a gardener, a passion also shared by Charles, has a job as a delivery driver but also keeps an allotment.

“I love it here because I came from war and I came here and I’m very happy," he said. “I miss my country but it is not a good government.”

Ms Moussa said the prince spoke some Arabic, saying “inshallah” after asking how they were getting on with Ramadan.

Charles was also given a Chimney Sheep invented by local businesswoman Sally Phillips.

The device, made out of felted Herdwick sheep wool, blocks chimneys, stopping warm air escaping and cold air getting into homes.

Ms Phillips said 11 million homes in the UK had open chimneys, and her device saved about 5 per cent of household heat loss.

The Prince of Wales signs a book as he meets trustees of the Newton Rigg agricultural college in Cumbria. PA.

Charles, looking slightly puzzled, took the device as Ms Phillips explained its purpose.

“It’s astonishing how many open fireplaces there are," she said. "I think he took it on board. What he was meant to say was, ‘I could do with a few of those in my house’ but he didn’t.

“He would need a few.”

Charles also heard from locals about the fight for Newton Rigg College in Cumbria, one of the country’s most important land-based institutions, which closed in July 2021.

Newton Rigg Ltd, a community organisation, is fighting to preserve the site for educational use, and rebuild land-based education and training.

Earlier Charles called in at the Tebay motorway services to mark its 50th anniversary of opening, visiting the farm shop on site and meeting apprentices taking part in the butchery training scheme.

He also viewed the extensive cheese section of the shop at Tebay Services, the only family-run service station in the UK, which works with 70 local producers to display the best of Cumbrian food and produce.