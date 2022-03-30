English cricket authorities investigate blackface photo complaint

English cricket officials are investigating after an Asian cricketer raised concerns about a photograph showing several people in blackface at a fancy dress party.

Umar Razaq said an inquiry at Leicestershire county level had failed to resolve the complaint and he had not received an apology.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said reports of discrimination must be thoroughly investigated.

READ MORE Azeem Rafiq lays bare 'normalisation' of racism at Yorkshire cricket

The complaint by Razaq, a player for Syston Town, centred on allegations made about the party allegedly involving Sileby Town Cricket Club. He also alleges being subjected to a racial slur by a Sileby player.

Razaq said he was “livid” at shortcomings in the investigation carried out after he found the blackface photo last October.

“Considering I went into an independent investigation to discuss racism and discrimination as key points, the recommendations used the words 'racism' and 'discrimination' a total of once,” he said.

“The only time it used the words racism and discrimination was to mention an ECB initiative, which was part of [the initiative's] title.

“If you are going to have an investigation and you are not going to use the word which is the crux of the matter, I don't understand how we think we can deal with the situation if we are tiptoeing around the actual topic.”

Sileby Town issued a statement saying the blackface photo was not from a club event.

“We, as a club, would like to apologise unreservedly to any individual offended by the incidents above and to any individual who feels they have experienced any form of discrimination from our club,” the statement said.

An ECB representative said: “As with any allegations of discrimination, Umar's complaints must be investigated thoroughly.

In a previous racism scandal that enveloped English cricket, Azeem Rafiq gives evidence to politicians in November. AFP

Last year, awareness of racism problems in cricket exploded after a parliamentary hearing in November was sparked by abuse suffered by Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq took his accusations close to the top of the game, suggesting racially derogatory use of the term "Kevin" by former teammate Gary Ballance was “an open secret in the England dressing room”.

He further alleged that another England batter Alex Hales had given a dog the name because it was black.

Rafiq concluded that racial discrimination, and his decision to take a stand against it, had limited his career in a sport that he feels has ingrained problems above and beyond his own story.

A Pakistani-born Muslim who moved to Yorkshire as a boy, Rafiq outlined one incident in which a professional Yorkshire cricketer forced red wine down his throat when he was only 15. It was the first time he had drunk alcohol and he later went on to become a heavy drinker.

Constant references of the derogatory P-word were used against him and other non-white players, along with slurs such as suggesting bearded Asian men in the street were Rafiq's “uncle”.

Rafiq, married with two young children, said by speaking out as a “voice for the voiceless” he hoped for a “massive change” in attitude.