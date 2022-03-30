British Airways flights grounded at Heathrow after IT failure

Online departure board showed flights at Heathrow were delayed

The National
Simon Rushton
Mar 30, 2022

British Airways is investigating a technical issue on Wednesday after customers complained online about a disruption in its computer systems and as the departures board for London's Heathrow showed flights being delayed.

“We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience. We will provide further updates as quickly as possible,” the British Airways verified account said on Twitter.

The online departure board showed flights at Heathrow were delayed, with a few cancelled.

“Hey @British_Airways, our captain has tried to call, email to let you know your IT systems are down so your whole fleet is grounded. Just tweeting you in case you hadn't heard,” Twitter user Christian Hernandez said.

BA, owned by airlines holding company IAG, was hit by a “significant technical issue” in February that led to a number of cancellations and disruption across its network which took many hours to resolve.

Updated: March 30, 2022, 3:41 PM
