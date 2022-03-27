UK government appoints war crimes lawyer to help Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK government’s top legal adviser has appointed a war crimes lawyer to advise Ukraine on the Russian invasion.

On Sunday, the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, said Sir Howard Morrison QC would act as an independent adviser to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

Mr Morrison has served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Court for more than 12 years, overseeing cases such as that of Serbian war criminal Radovan Karadzic.

Vladimir Putin continues to be accused of war crimes over his invasion of Ukraine.

This month, Ms Braverman signed a joint statement with Ms Venediktova, pledging support to gather evidence of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Ukraine by President Putin’s regime.

The attorney general told the House of Commons on Thursday that “all options are on the table” when it comes to seeking to prosecute Putin’s regime for war crimes.

Ms Braverman insisted the UK’s preferred approach is to hold to account those responsible through the ICC.

Asked about alternative forms of prosecution outside the ICC, of which Moscow is not a member, Ms Braverman said: “All options are on the table and I will always defer and support my counterpart in Ukraine, the prosecutor general, in terms of my efforts to support her in terms of her choice of route for redress.

“But whilst we welcome the focus on accountability, we do believe that the ICC is the right place for those responsible for committing these atrocious crimes in Ukraine to be held accountable for their actions.

“That’s why we’re focusing all of our energy, led by the Deputy Prime Minister [Dominic Raab], all of our assistance and all of our resources on the ICC prosecutor’s independent investigation.”

People stand in front of a Ukrainian national flag while watching dark smoke and flames rising from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. AFP

The attorney general’s office said Ms Braverman was in regular contact with Ukraine’s prosecutor general with plans to meet in person next month.

“It has been a privilege to work with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, my admiration for her courage and determination grows with every meeting,” Ms Braverman said of Mr Morrison’s appointment.

“The UK is committed to showing that the atrocities we see being committed day after day in Ukraine will not be forgotten and that those giving or following illegal orders will be tracked down and held to account.

“I am pleased to offer Sir Howard’s expert help and I will continue to do all I can as attorney general to support Ukraine’s journey to justice against Russia.”

“We are honoured to have Sir Howard Morrison’s help and I am grateful to the attorney general for offering his assistance,” said Ms Venediktova.

“Sir Howard’s experience and knowledge of international criminal law speaks louder than words and his help will be taken up immediately on a number of issues.”