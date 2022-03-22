William and Kate dive in world’s second-largest barrier reef in Belize

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge view the coral and praise country for marine environment work

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate board their plane from Belize to Jamaica on March 22. AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Mar 22, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the people of Belize for their work in looking after the marine environment off its coast, as the royal couple took a dive to see the underwater wildlife.

William and Kate donned scuba gear to explore the second-largest barrier reef in the world.

The pair were seen swimming alongside each other and giving the OK hand signal as they viewed the coral and marine life.

READ MORE
Prince William and Kate Middleton dance 'like nobody's business' in Belize

William said it had been “really fantastic” and praised the “wonderful work” of those helping to ensure the coral and fish were protected, in a video posted to the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

“Really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize, and what wonderful work they’ve been doing to protect the coral and the fish life," he said.

“Belize’s work on marine protection is world-leading, which is crucial when you’re protecting the world’s second largest barrier reef, and in fact it’s a Unesco World Heritage site.

“And it’s clear to see the Belizeans value their environment, whether it’s the marine environment or the land environment.

“It’s great to see that their commitments are going further and further, and we should support them and value their efforts to protect both the marine and the land environments.”

In a tweet accompanying the post, it was noted that the effects of climate change “are evident”, but also that the government of Belize and communities there “deserve huge recognition” for committing to protect 30 per cent of its marine environment by 2030.

The video was posted at the end of the couple’s visit to Belize, as they travel to Jamaica, the next stop on their eight-day tour of the Caribbean.

Updated: March 22, 2022, 10:43 PM
The UK royal familyBelize
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Russia sanctions will hit UK economy and intensify crisis in cost of living, MPs warn
An image that illustrates this article William and Kate dive in world’s second-largest barrier reef in Belize
An image that illustrates this article UK zoo announces birth of one of world's rarest deer speciesStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article UK denies Ascension Island could be offshore asylum processing centre