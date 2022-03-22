William and Kate marvel at ancient Belize Maya complex

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been shown one of the historical wonders of Belize, and then climbed to the ancient palace’s summit.

William and Kate were given a guided tour of the Maya culture’s version of Buckingham Palace deep in the jungle, which remains the tallest man-made structure in Belize.

The 3,000-year-old royal residence and temple, built by the Maya civilisation, stood at the centre of a city – home to an estimated 150,000 people.

The couple were casually dressed to climb the steep steps of the pyramid-like structure called Caana.

William was in a shirt, trousers and sturdy boots, while Kate wore a white top, G Star combat jeans and Superga trainers — and both had Wayfarer Ray Bans.

Allan Moore, associate director of Belize’s Institute of Archaeology, showed the couple around the site, which featured other buildings and was discovered in the 1930s by a logger looking for mahogany.

“It’s like looking at the inside of Buckingham Palace," Mr Moore told them. "This is just a small fraction of what we have here."

During their tour, Mr Moore showed the couple some ancient carvings including lizards, fish nibbling on water lilies and a feline shape that he explained could have been a jaguar.

He also walked them round to an area where the ancient Maya used to play ball games.

When they climbed halfway up Caana to a platform, the couple stood with their hands on their hips looking around at the vista.

“Wow,” said Kate.

William got the giggles when, as he turned away from the view, which was being captured by a group of photographers, he found another group on the other side.

“We got one on one side and another the other. You are in each other’s photographs,” he laughed.

The couple then continued on their ascent accompanied by their own personal photographer.

Mr Moore told them as they climbed the steep steps: “People often like to try and run up here.”

William replied: “What, they race? You must be very fit if you are doing this three times a week Allan.”