British special unit set up to tackle ‘Russian lies’ on Ukraine war

A new counter-disinformation unit of British propaganda specialists has been set up to challenge Moscow’s lies over Ukraine.

Using staff drawn from the Ministry of Defence and Foreign Office, the Government Information Cell trawls online and broadcast news using new tactics to tackle Moscow’s disinformation.

It is understood that to influence a population fed a diet of Kremlin propaganda, the unit has bought advertising on Russian websites after President Vladimir Putin had “weaponised lies” to “justify the unjustifiable”, UK government sources said.

Kyiv’s civic resistance leader said last week that “80 per cent of the war is being played out in the information arena”, with Russia perpetuating the myth that it is involved in a counterterrorist operation to “free” Ukraine.

With all independent media shut down and any mention that the invasion is a “war” punishable by 15 years in jail, the majority of Russians still support the assault with 58 per cent approving the operation.

But the GIC has taken a leaf out of the Kremlin’s propaganda playbook and its 35 full-time staff are developing new techniques to reach Russian citizens.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, pushed for the unit’s formation only weeks before the invasion, believing its inception was vital in the social media era.

The GIC was responsible for launching a video seen in Russia and Ukraine in which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the people shortly after the invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in a video in Kyiv on his Twitter feed to address misinformation being spread by Russia. AP

An audience of more than eight million heard Mr Johnson say: “I do not believe this war is in your name.”

The unit has also commissioned advertising agencies to load its messages on the Russia social media site VK, allowing Mr Johnson’s words to be heard by people not normally aware of British government information.

The GIC’s reports are read across the British government as well as by Nato members. It has developed the tactic of “pre-bunking” in which it attempts to expose Mr Putin’s alleged false flag operations.

This potentially allows Mr Johnson to warn Kyiv that Russia could use chemical weapons against Ukraine after the Kremlin claimed it had discovered Ukrainian biological weapons labs.

It is understood the GIC is examining Moscow’s plans to carry out staged referendums to persuade people to vote for Russian control, similar to the sham poll that took place in Crimea in 2014.