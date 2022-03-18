UK’s ex-leader David Cameron driving supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Former British prime minister David Cameron is behind the wheel of a lorry carrying supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Mr Cameron announced the trip on Twitter, saying donations had been taken in for refugees from Ukraine and they now had enough “to fill a small lorry with everything from nappies to sanitary products, warm clothes to first aid kits”.

Posting a photograph of him sitting behind the wheel of the lorry, Mr Cameron said: “I'm currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross.”

Mr Cameron has been volunteering for two years at a food project in west Oxfordshire called the Chippy Larder.

I'm currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross. It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/T0ORCT4Eek — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022

“It's going to be a long drive, but I'll keep you updated along the way.”

Earlier this week, Mr Cameron called for more humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

For the last two years I've been volunteering each week at the Chippy Larder, a food project in my local town, which helps low income families with surplus food from supermarkets (and cuts food waste at the same time). pic.twitter.com/oXZL1os1YM — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022

He called on the government to “get back” to dedicating 0.7 per cent of gross national income to overseas aid after it was cut to 0.5 per cent last year.

Mr Cameron said the Cabinet should have an aid minister who would be “100 per cent dedicated” to the role.

The generosity of the community in West Oxfordshire - and of the British people more generally - has been typically phenomenal, stepping up to help our neighbours in their hour of need. 🇬🇧🇺🇦 — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022

Mr Cameron said: “Let's do more on humanitarian aid. We achieved 0.7 per cent of GDP in our aid payments. I'm sad we've got away from that. I hope we can get back there.

“Let's — with the EU — lead the donor conference, lead the aid effort. Let's have a dedicated aid minister in the Cabinet doing development.

“The Foreign Office ministers do a great job but it'd be good to have someone who's 100 per cent dedicated to humanitarian aid and development.”

He also said permanent Nato bases should be created in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to return the UK's aid contributions to 0.7 per cent by the end of this Parliament.