P&O Ferries suspends sailings ahead of company announcement

P&O Ferries has suspended sailings ahead of “a company announcement”, but has denied it is heading into bankruptcy.

P&O Ferries, which transports passengers and freight, has nearly 4,000 employees.

It operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

Sailings between Hull and Zeebrugge, Belgium, were axed in January 2021.

"P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," the company said in a statement.

"We have asked all ships to come alongside [return to dock], in preparation for a company announcement.

"Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements."

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons he is “concerned” by the situation.

He said: “I understand they have temporarily paused their operations and that’s causing disruption at the short straits – Calais-Dover – as well as some other ports.

“I’m working with the Kent Resilience Forum and I’ve just instructed them to become intricately involved, and other partners in this, and we’ll be taking steps later today – including ensuring that my officials will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers.”

After the coronavirus outbreak, P&O Ferries said in May 2020 that about 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable”.

The company that would become P&O Ferries was founded in 1837 after signing a government contract to transport post by boat between London and the Iberian Peninsula.