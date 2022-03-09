UK to ship more missiles to Ukraine in bid to stop Russian tanks and aircraft

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK said on Wednesday it would send more missile systems to Ukrainian forces to help them stop Russian tanks and aircraft, even as western leaders ruled out deploying war planes to Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain had sent 3,615 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and would continue to deliver more.

“We will shortly be starting the delivery of a small consignment of anti-tank Javelin missiles as well,” he told the UK's parliament.

Mr Wallace added that “in response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles".

The British Starstreak missiles are a mobile system designed to be fired by troops against helicopters and planes.

“We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend the skies,” Mr Wallace said.

“I want to assure the House [of Commons] that everything we do is bound by the decisions to supply defensive systems and calibrated not to escalate to a strategic level.”

Canada will also send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Scholz also discussed diplomatic ways to settle the Ukraine conflict and the implementation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, the Kremlin said.

"In the context of the developing situation around a special military operation to protect Donbas, various political and diplomatic efforts have been discussed, in particular a third round of talks between a Russian delegation and representatives of the Kyiv authorities," the Kremlin said in a statement, referring to eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that the two leaders discussed "the humanitarian aspects of the situation" in Ukraine and separatist regions.

Canada on February 14 had already said it would deliver $6.1m worth of lethal equipment and ammunition, before adding another pledge of $25m in non-lethal protective gear.

Mr Trudeau said an another $3m would be given to tackle Russian disinformation efforts in Ukraine, adding: “We need to stand up for truth and be vigilant against disinformation that tries to mislead us and more tries to divide us.”

Mr Scholz said that while Germany had provided defence equipment to Ukraine, it would not be sending fighter jets, despite pleas to do so from Kyiv.

“But it is also true that we have to consider very carefully what we do concretely, and definitely war planes are not part of that,” Mr Scholz said.

On Tuesday, the US rejected a plan put forward by Poland to send its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase in Ramstein, Germany.

Expand Autoplay A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP Photo

Mr Trudeau warned of the risk of “expanding or escalating” the war.

“We want to de-escalate the conflict, we want to see an end to this conflict,” he said.

“We will be there to support Ukrainians in every way that we can, but we need to be mindful of the best way to support them.”

Nato has so far resisted calls to enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine, fearing direct confrontation with Russia, which has 5,977 nuclear warheads, the biggest inventory in the world, according to the Federation of American Scientists.