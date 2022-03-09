Britain’s Prince William and Kate show solidarity with Ukrainians in London

Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, visited a group of Ukrainians in London on Wednesday to show their support for and express solidarity with the diaspora while war wages in their homeland.

The couple met people at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Holland Park hours after the UK government announced it was stepping up its aid to the former Soviet nation.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a badge in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag, with a white heart on it. She also wore knitted jumper similar to the blue of the Ukrainian flag. William also sported the same badge.

Kate also took along cakes she had baked to give to volunteers at the centre.

Cakes made by the Duchess of Cambridge for workers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre. PA

The pair met members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, and spoke with Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, about DEC’s humanitarian appeal.

They heard about the services offered at the social club, and were shown boxes of donations collected to help those in need.

The couple have been outspoken in their support for Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

Within days of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching his attack, the couple released a message expressing their solidarity with Ukrainians and support for the country’s leader.

In a personal tweet from the couple, Prince William and his wife recalled their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, during their visit to Buckingham Palace.

“In October 2020, we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the first lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future,” the couple wrote. “Today, we stand with the president and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future.”

Mr Zelenskyy thanked the royal couple for voicing their support.

Prince William and Kate stepped out in London hours after Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the UK was increasing its funding for Ukraine to £220 million, which includes £120m of humanitarian aid.

He said officials were also considering sending more sophisticated weapons to help Ukrainians defend their land against Russian aggression.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, said the embassy in London had been contacted by countless British citizens wishing to travel to Ukraine to help.

He recommended that people refrain from heading to the war zone as it may put extra strain on Ukrainian armed forces to offer them protection, but he stressed that well-intentioned people could not be stopped from going if they were determined to help.

“We are not encouraging people to go but at the same time I can’t stop most of them to go there,” the ambassador told the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee.

