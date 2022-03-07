Queen Elizabeth meets Justin Trudeau in first in-person audience since catching Covid-19

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth has held her first in-person talks since recovering from Covid-19, as she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle.

Mr Trudeau is in the UK for talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he will speak with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Queen Elizabeth, who is Canada’s head of state, was pictured standing and smiling warmly at Mr Trudeau as he held her right hand in both of his. There was no sign of the walking stick she has recently been using.

The Queen's 70 years on the throne - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her platinum jubilee in 2022, the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. Here 'The National' looks back at each of the years the queen has been on the throne. All photos: Getty Images

Canada has been the country she has visited most — more than 20 times, including a trip as a princess. As a young boy in the 1970s, Mr Trudeau met Queen Elizabeth through his father, Pierre Trudeau, the-then Canadian Prime Minister.

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid on February 20 and has spent the last two weeks carrying out only light duties.

Last Tuesday, the Prince of Wales said his mother was “a lot better now”, and the head of state was pictured holding her first virtual audiences since her coronavirus diagnosis.

The Queen has two high-profile events coming up – the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on March 29.