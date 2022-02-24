Ukraine crisis: Boris Johnson finalises sanctions, 'appalled' by Russian invasion

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Britain is preparing a major diplomatic and economic response against Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new sanctions against the government in Moscow, following a meeting with top advisors at Downing Street on Thursday.

Mr Johnson said on social media that he was "appalled" by the actions of the Russian president who, he said, had “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”.

The British leader will make an address to the nation this morning amid the crisis and will speak with MPs in parliament this afternoon.

The prime minister – whose initial package of sanctions was criticised by senior Tories and opposition figures – has promised to respond decisively to the Russian onslaught.

Mr Johnson and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke during the night as Russia launched its assault.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson assured Mr Zelenskyy that the West will “not stand by as President Putin wages his campaign against the Ukrainian people”.

“The Prime Minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist, and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom during this dark time,” the spokesman said.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly described Mr Putin’s rhetoric in his televised address – in which he warned that interference from the international community would lead to consequences – as bullying tactics.

“The international community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people in their defence of their homeland.

“If Vladimir Putin thinks that he can scare the international community away from supporting Ukrainians in defence of their homeland, he is absolutely wrong on that and should be under absolutely no illusion that we will continue to support the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian people.”

Mr Cleverly said news that further sanctions are imminent has sparked a “huge reduction in Russia’s economic abilities to fund this invasion”.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Downing Street following a Cobra meeting called by the Prime Minister. PA.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The sanctions package that will be put in response to this is already actually having an effect. Just the announcement that it’s coming – we’ve seen the Russian stock market, the equivalent of the FTSE, drop by over 30 per cent.

“That is a huge reduction in Russia’s economic abilities to fund this invasion.

“And those sanctions will be laid today and over forthcoming days to really prevent Russia from funding this invasion.”

He also said said Mr Putin has used a “thin veneer of justification for his aggression”.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s “vile act of war” against Ukraine as he criticised the UK government for imposing weak sanctions on Monday.

The Conservative MP told the BBC’s Today programme that Vladimir Putin’s actions could “not be tolerated” by any party and must be met with “extremely hard” penalties.

“I’m afraid weak sanctions like the ones that were imposed on Monday just encourage others to believe we are weak because we’re clearly not willing to do anything serious,” he said.

“So what that did, I’m afraid on Monday, was it didn’t deter, but encouraged, because it gave the suggestion or made clear that we weren’t willing to do anything serious.

“If we are going to do sanctions, as I say, we need to do them extremely hard and extremely early.

“This is a vile act of war and an aggression which really cannot be tolerated by any party."

General Sir Richard Shirreff has warned that Britain could soon be at war with Russia.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the retired Army officer said any incursion into Nato territory would bring Britain into direct involvement in the conflict.

Sir Richard said it is “entirely plausible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be aiming to revive the Soviet Union, adding that if Russia puts “one bootstep” into Nato territory, the entire alliance will be at war.

The London Stock Exchange’s leading FTSE 100 index plunged more than 200 points, or 2.7 per cent, within moments of opening in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Petrol and diesel prices have reached new record highs piling on more pain for British consumers.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 149.43 pence, while diesel cost 152.83 pence.

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace “following the horrific events overnight”.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which links Gatwick Airport with Kiev, has suspended all flights to and from Ukraine.

The airline said: “The UIA team takes all possible measures to ensure the safety of our passengers.”

Ryanair has suspended its Ukraine flights for at least the next fortnight owing to the outbreak of war.

The UK Foreign Office says people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine while the ambassador in Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, repeated a call for Britons to leave the country.