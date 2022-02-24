Ukraine-Russia and averting the threat of a Third World War

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The early stages of the Russia offensive in Ukraine offered clues to the Kremlin's game plan with a multi-pronged incursion, featuring aerial attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure as the prospect of a push westward by tanks looms ever closer.

A Western security source told The National that once President Vladimir Putin had started his aggression against Ukraine “there is no reason to see why he will stop now”.

“It’s our assessment that when someone like Putin gets a feel for this kind of course of action he finds it very hard to stop,” the western intelligence source said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday may have come quicker than security officials expected but probably not by much. It is now clear that the long-held warnings from Kremlin analysts that Mr Putin's ambition to restore “Greater Russia”, which at the very least includes the sovereign states of Belarus and Ukraine, has become reality.

“Putin is not a neo-imperialist,” said Russia expert Keir Giles. “Instead, he's an old school, old fashioned, unreconstructed 19th-century imperialist hankering after the lost territories of the Russian Empire.”

The world needed to “recognise the nature of that regime and its ambition”, the Chatham House think tank analyst said. “Which is fairly openly to restore that power over domains beyond Russia's current political borders.”

The question now is how far does that ambition stretch? On Thursday the focus was on degrading Ukraine's military capability. Officials said Russia was primarily targeting military infrastructure and silos, hitting a string of air fields. These included Boryspil airport in Kiev, the armed forces said. Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian traffic. Tracking websites showed no civilian airliners within the country’s airspace on Thursday.

If Mr Putin conquers all of Ukraine and installs a puppet government he may have – as the intelligence official told The National – see no reason to stop there.

Conquest

Could the Second World War eight decades later be followed by the Third World War? Clearly, Europe and the world have never been so close to a global conflagration as they are on February 24, 2022.

“Absolutely there is a possibility that we as a nation will be at war with Russia,” Gen Sir Richard Shirreff told the BBC on Thursday. “Because if Russia puts one bootstrap across Nato territory we are all at war with Russia. Every single member of Nato alliance, because under the Nato alliance Article Five says an attack on one is an attack on all. So we need to change our mindset fundamentally.”

From the European perspective a mindset reset is sorely need. The Western states will need a long, hard look at the defence cuts that have reduced its armoured force to a mere 200 tanks. By contrast, Russia has at least 16,000 main battle tanks.

Over the past decade Mr Putin has transformed his military into a modern fighting force fit for the 21st-Century battlefield.

In the same period Nato countries became fixated on counter-insurgency in Afghanistan and elsewhere. As their tank forces shrank, Mr Putin’s confidence in using heavy metal to bully neighbours into submissiongrew.

The National reported earlier this month that the opening salvoes of a full invasion of Ukraine will be a barrage of missiles and artillery fire, for a day or so. Then, once Ukraine’s command and control infrastructure are neutralised, along with its air defences, the tanks will roll in. In the Russian manner, it will be swift and brutal. There will also be very little that Nato can do to stop the invasion because Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and its forces are far outnumbered.

There is also something else that will play on European leaders’ minds. The most important part of Mr Putin’s exercises in Belarus last week was the snap tactical nuclear weapons drill – a clear signal to the West of potential escalation.

With a leader unhinged enough to invade another country’s sovereign territory, Nato and the world will acknowledge the fact that threat comes with intent.