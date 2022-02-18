Gatwick Airport issues Storm Eunice travel warning but UAE flights still on

London airports suffered cancellations on Friday as Gatwick Airport cautioned flights and travel infrastructure may be disrupted by Storm Eunice as high winds buffeted the UK.

British Airways had already cancelled 80 flights though all flights to the UAE appeared to be operational. From Gatwick, the UK's second largest airport, the first Emirates flight to the UAE is still scheduled to take off at 1.35pm local time.

Happy Friday! DM us for help with your journey today. ⚠ Be advised that due to storm #Eunice, there may be disruption to flights, trains & the shuttle service. Please try to arrive earlier, take extra care and check with your travel providers for flight information ⚠ pic.twitter.com/Tc97iM4Kb8 — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) February 18, 2022

Flights to the UAE from the UK's largest airport, Heathrow, are still on too. The first scheduled departure is the 12.20pm Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi.

Other flights at Heathrow have been cancelled. The 10.25am British Airways flight to Milan one of 44 BA Heathrow flights to succumb to Storm Eunice to date, and one of 80 to be cancelled by the UK flag airline in total.

A Heathrow representative told The National the airport has made provisions for storm disruption.

“We have additional colleagues on hand in the terminals to support our passengers, and we are working in close collaboration with our airlines and air traffic control partners to get people safely away on their journeys as quickly as possible.

“High winds and poor weather can cause last-minute delays, but we will do everything in our power to minimise any disruption. We encourage passengers to check their flight status with their airline for the latest information.”

With flights to the Emirates customarily taking off in the afternoon, and the worst of Storm Eunice forecast to have passed in the south-east of England by this juncture, it could be that the UK-UAE route will be largely unaffected.

However, taking off is the final piece in jigsaw and disruption to the transport infrastructure surrounding the UK's air hubs could lead to many people travellers struggling to get to their destination airport.

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that Londoners should stay at home as Storm Eunice prompted the city to issue a rare Red warning, while Transport for London reminded those who were braving the storm to check for delays and cancellations before they travel.

Rail services across the UK have been affected. National Rail imposed a uniform speed curfew of 50 miles per hour on all its trains and Network Rail called disruption inevitable.

Felled trees like this one near Epsom in Surrey are disrupting rail services across the UK. Network Rail

There are no rules against driving in areas where a Met Office Red weather warning has been issued, but the UK highways agency urged drivers to exercise caution.

“We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve,” said Jeremy Phillips, National Highways' head of road safety.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.

“In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”