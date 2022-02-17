'Stay indoors' warning issued as Storm Eunice set to move in with winds of 160kph

A 'stay indoors' warning has been issued as the UK deals with two storms battering the country in quick succession.

Storm Dudley left thousands without power in northern England and Scotland, and Storm Eunice is on track to bring wind gusts of up to 160 kph, with the worst weather hitting the South.

The Met Office on Thursday issued the stay indoors warning on Thursday adding that Eunice was a “danger to life” amber warning that covers most of England.

The strongest winds are forecast for southern England but there could also be 145 kph gusts in south-west England and South Wales. Wind warning are also in place for northern England and Scotland.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the West, south-west and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, through the early hours of Friday morning and into the early afternoon.

“This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.”

She said agency teams were making preparations, erecting barriers and clearing screens where flood debris can build up.

Train customers for journeys between York and Leeds and London King's Cross have been told not to travel on Friday when the worst of Eunice’s winds will bring disruption.

Damage to the overhead electric wires at Carlisle meant all lines towards Glasgow and Edinburgh are blocked on Thursday.

ScotRail wound down most services from 4pm on Wednesday amid fears of falling trees and blowing debris.

Ferries in Scotland have also been severely disrupted, with 20 of the 29 routes experiencing cancellations.

As Storm Dudley moved in Wednesday afternoon, Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 144 kph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 119 kph winds, while Drumalbin in Scotland was hit by 114 kph gales.

A small tree blown into the road at Three Crosses in Ross-on-Wye. PA

Social media users shared images and videos of fallen trees, large waves smashing coastal areas, howling winds and rain sweeping through quiet roads and dark and gloomy skies, with some facing delays on public transport.

One person spoke of seeing a trampoline on a train track, while others posted pictures of unusual cloud formations.

“There's obviously been a generally blustery picture across the country with a combination of rain and hill snow in the north,” said Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna.

Electricity north-west said power cuts were affecting nearly 1,700 homes in Wigan and thousands more around Lancashire.