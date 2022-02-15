Covid vaccine scientist Sarah Gilbert honoured with damehood

British scientist Prof Sarah Gilbert was made a dame on Tuesday for helping to create the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which has saved millions of lives around the world.

Prof Gilbert, 59, received the honour for services to science and public health in Covid-19 vaccine development at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal carried out the investiture service for the University of Oxford vaccinology professor.

She co-created the medicine, which has been used by more than 2.5 billion people in more than 170 countries.

She has received widespread praise for her work, including the unorthodox honour of a standing ovation from the crowd at Wimbledon when she attended the tennis tournament last summer.

Toy maker Mattel also launched a Barbie doll in her image.

Dame Imogen Cooper was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle for services to music. PA

Classical pianist Dame Imogen Cooper, meanwhile, received a damehood for services to music.

She was a recipient of the Queen's Medal for Music in recognition of her heavy influence on the musical life of the nation.

Through her Imogen Cooper Music Trust, she provides scholarships to promising young musicians.

Pianist and composer Eleanor Alberga and conductor Daniel Harding also collected honours, an OBE and CBE respectively.

Eleanor Alberga with her OBE. PA

Michael Landy, of the Young British Artists movement, received a CBE for services to art.

Mr Landy is best known for Break Down, a piece of performance art in which he systematically destroyed all of his belongings, and for Art Bin, in Camberwell, south London, where people could bring their artistic failures for assessment by Mr Landy and which were dumped in a vast skip if he deemed the pieces unworthy.

The sculptor Veronica Ryan with her OBE. PA

Sculptor Veronica Ryan was also awarded an OBE for services to art. Her work is exhibited in the Tate and she was commissioned by Hackney Council in London to create a public sculpture to celebrate the Windrush generation.

Motorcyclist John McGuinness, who is hoping to win his 24th TT race in the Isle of Man in summer, collected his MBE for services to motorbike racing.