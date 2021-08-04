Barbie models doll on scientist who helped develop AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

British coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert has many science accolades to her credit and now she shares an honour with Beyonce, Marilyn Monroe and Eleanor Roosevelt: a Barbie doll in her likeness.

Gilbert, 59, a professor at the University of Oxford and co-developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of six women in the Covid-19 fight who have had Barbies modelled after them.

Toy maker Mattel is recognising their vital work over the past 18 months with a line of Barbie "role model" dolls.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says she hopes the doll will inspire more young girls to get into science. PA

Gilbert's Barbie shares her long auburn hair and thick-rimmed black glasses, and she wears a navy blue pantsuit and white blouse.

"It's a very strange concept having a Barbie doll created in my likeness," Gilbert said in an interview for Mattel.

"I hope it will be part of making it more normal for girls to think about careers in science."

Among the others having dolls fashioned after them are emergency room nurse Amy O'Sullivan, who treated the first Covid-19 patient at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Centre in Brooklyn, New York, and Dr Audrey Cruz, frontline doctor in Las Vegas who fought discrimination, according to Mattel.

There's also Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a Canadian psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto who battled systemic racism in healthcare, and Brazilian biomedical researcher Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, who led sequencing of the genome of a Covid-19 variant in Brazil, the company said.

Lastly, one of the new dolls honours Dr Kirby White, an Australian doctor who pioneered a surgical gown that can be washed and reused by frontline workers.

Gilbert chose the non-profit organisation Wise (Women in Science & Engineering), dedicated to inspiring girls to consider a career in Stem fields, to receive a financial donation from the toy maker.

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

