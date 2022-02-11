UK's Duchess of Cambridge encourages and inspires children in TV storytime

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge encouraged children to show bravery and grow, as she read an inspiring tale of a less-than-capable owl in a bedtime story reading for the CBeebies children's television channel.

Kate described the modern children's classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, as an “encouraging tale” during her narration of the book to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

“Wow, what an encouraging tale,” Kate said after the reading.

“We can all feel scared sometimes just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own said, 'It's better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind'.

“And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it's time for bed. Night night and sleep tight.”

The book, with illustrations by Paul Howard, tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

The duchess following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and British actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The Duchess of Cambridge supporting Children's Mental Health Week. PA

For the broadcast, the duchess wears jeans and a Fair Isle jumper. She appeared to be sitting in the corner of a wooded area, with a hot chocolate within reach, two soft toy owls for company and a lit fire bowl.

Children's Mental Health Week is a national event that aims to highlight the importance of the issue, and Kate picked Tomlinson's book as the story chimes with this year's theme of Growing Together.