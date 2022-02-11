Prince William thanks UAE for 'wonderful day'

Prince William has expressed his thanks for a "wonderful day" in the UAE after concluding a landmark visit.

The Duke of Cambridge said the trip provided him the opportunity to celebrate "sustainability, collaboration and innovation".

The UK royal made a lasting impression during his first trip to the Emirates, meeting with delighted pupils in Abu Dhabi before greeting enthusiastic crowds at Expo 2020 Dubai later in the day.

A packed itinerary also involved a meeting with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, as well as observing efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade at the vast Jebel Ali Port.

On his first official overseas trip for two years, the prince announced the winners of increased funding from the Earthshot Prize that he introduced in 2020 along with Sir David Attenborough to fund environmental innovations.

"Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE!," said Prince William on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account.

"From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation."

And also to see this police car…! 🚔🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/BKh4Ss9ECc — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2022

Prince William also shared a snap to his 2.3 million followers of himself stood next to a Dubai Police car.

He used the account to share memorable scenes of him meeting with happy crowds during his trip to Expo 2020 Dubai.

He praised the striking UK pavilion as a "promotion of our advancements in innovation, space, and artificial intelligence".

The Expo 2020 leg of the historic visit brought the trip to life. It was here where he embarked on an impromptu walkabout, shook hands and met families who had been queuing for hours to see him in the flesh.

“I’ve been a fan of his mother when I was very little, so I’ve been following him all my life,” said Hania Kazmi from Pakistan, who has lived in the UAE for six years and was waiting outside the UK Pavilion. “We were born in the same year,” she said with a chuckle.

“I’ve followed him since I was young through social media and all these things,” said Ms Kazmi. “Maybe he is going to be a king, and he is a celebrity.”