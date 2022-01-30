Police make arrest after Man United's Mason Greenwood accused of violence towards woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations that he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said they had been made aware on Sunday of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

“An investigation was launched and following inquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the force. said

“He remains in custody for questioning. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester United have announced that Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” the club said.

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram account on Sunday morning. They have since been deleted.

Earlier, Manchester United said the club was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,” the club said.

Attempts have been made to contact Mr Greenwood for comment.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust posted on Twitter: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

A representative for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”