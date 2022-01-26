Two arrests in Manchester over Texas synagogue attack

Malik Faisal Akram was killed by the FBI after taking hostages

Malik Faisal Akram at a Dallas homeless shelter before he took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue. (OurCalling, LLC via AP)
Paul Carey
Jan 26, 2022

Two men have been arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram,.

Greater Manchester Police said said: “Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing with their investigation following the events in Texas. They are working closely with and are supporting US law enforcement.

Read more
Brother pleaded with Texas attacker: 'Think about your kids man'

“As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces. Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.”

Akram, 44, was shot dead when the FBI stormed Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on January 15.

He was known to UK authorities and had previously been labelled a “menace” after telling judicial officials he wished they had died on an Al Qaeda-hijacked plane on September 12, 2001.

The hostage-taker was originally from the industrial town of Blackburn in the north-west of England, where he had been known to authorities for the past two decades for both criminal offences and for expressing extremist views.

It raises questions over how Akram was able to travel to the US and purchase weapons.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 8:34 AM
Extremism
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Two arrests in Manchester over Texas synagogue attack
An image that illustrates this article Johnson braced for survival fight as Downing Street party report due
An image that illustrates this article Like fish, the Conservatives are rotting from the head
An image that illustrates this article DP World to record strong business growth in 2021 amid global economic recovery