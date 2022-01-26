Two arrests in Manchester over Texas synagogue attack

Two men have been arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram,.

Greater Manchester Police said said: “Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing with their investigation following the events in Texas. They are working closely with and are supporting US law enforcement.

“As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces. Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.”

Akram, 44, was shot dead when the FBI stormed Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on January 15.

He was known to UK authorities and had previously been labelled a “menace” after telling judicial officials he wished they had died on an Al Qaeda-hijacked plane on September 12, 2001.

The hostage-taker was originally from the industrial town of Blackburn in the north-west of England, where he had been known to authorities for the past two decades for both criminal offences and for expressing extremist views.

It raises questions over how Akram was able to travel to the US and purchase weapons.