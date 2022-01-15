FBI and police answer hostage call at synagogue in Texas

An armed gunmen is holding a rabbi and his congregation hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, according to multiple news reports Saturday.

Police say they have surrounded Congregation Beth Israel and evacuated nearby residents. FBI negotiators are on the scene, and SWAT vehicles have arrived in the area.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

“The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building.” Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson said.

READ MORE Fears mount for Tonga and low lying islands as volcano eruption

There is “no threat to the general public” at this time, Sgt Nelson added.

“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd,” the Colleyville Police Department said. “All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

“We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media,”

Services were being live-streamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper reported that apparent negotiations could be heard between the alleged hostage taker and police.

The paper reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the live-stream, which did not show what was happening inside the synagogue.

Shortly before 2pm local time, the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.

It was not clear how many people were in the building in Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people that is 23km from Fort Worth.