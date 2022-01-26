Boris Johnson pressed on misleading Parliament over 'partygate'

Fears of losing a prime minister over what some MPs refer to as “nothing more than a parking fine” appeared to have focused minds in Parliament on Wednesday as Boris Johnson faced questions at Prime Minister's Questions over the 'partygate' affair.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is getting ready to release her report on alleged rule-breaking parties at Downing Street, with some speculation that it could be released as soon as today. Mr Johnson spoke at the weekly questions to the country's leader and faced a series of allegations he had misled MPs from the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer.

As Boris Johnson faced a critical Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday it seems that his political future hangs in the balance with other MPs furious at the Downing Street lockdown rule-breaking.

Every seat in the galleries overlooking the Common’s chamber was taken with more than 100 journalists looking down on proceedings for each twitch and grimace from the assembled MPs.

As questions on Northern Ireland came to an end, Mr Johnson entered the chamber to thunderous cheers that drowned out all other noise. He noted that the coming anniversary of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry was a dark stain for the UK government.

Pushing his hand through his freshly trimmed blonde hair, Mr Johnson rose and fell on his seat on the front bench appearing confident but tired.

There were some chuckles when Mr Johnson outlined his diary for the day stating he had met “colleagues and others …”. It is expected the prime minister will meet with the Met Police to be interviewed over the alleged breaking of lockdown rules.

Ahead of the event there was a mixture of nerves and defiance among the government benches rank and file. “He has to go, this has gone too far for too long,” one former junior minister told The National.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions at the House of Commons. AFP.

Another Conservative MP called for some perspective in the commentary. “For goodness sake, we need to get a sense of perspective on this. Yes he did wrong but it’s not Watergate,” he added in reference to the scandal over US president Richard Nixon.

The MP, who represents a West Country constituency, said during a meeting with rural constituents many were angry with Mr Johnson but said they would still vote for him. “There’s just no one with his electability to replace him currently,” he added.

Inside Portcullis House, the large atrium building where politicians and advisors gather, there was a heightened atmosphere of uncertainty and hurried conversations taking place in quiet corners.

“Whips, the whips are about,” said one rotund MP, looking nervously about for the government enforcers.

The fear for the government is that once Ms Gray’s report is released then the required number of 54 letters of no confidence will be put forward triggering a Conservative Party leadership election. A poll of IpsosMori issued on Wednesday found that lack of faith in politics had become a major new concern for the public since the partygate allegations had arisen. Second only to the 43 per cent citing Coronavirus, the issue was cited by 25 per cent.

There are many who believe Mr Johnson will ride out the report and subsequent Met Police investigation only to be taken out later in the year. “The Tories are not a sentimental lot,” said one political insider. “If Boris appears to have lost his electability then he will be out because that’s why so many of his MPs supported him.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Sir Keir Starmer noted Mr Johnson's changing narrative on lockdown era gatherings in the seat of government. “The ministerial code says that ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation," he said. "Does the prime minister believe that applies to him?”

Mr Johnson said there would be a full reckoning when the process of reports and investigations came to a conclusion. “Let me tell the House that I think he is inviting a question about an investigation which is – as you know, Mr Speaker, I cannot comment – and which he, as a lawyer, will know that I can’t comment on.”

In the coming hours, it will become clear if Conservative MPs back their leader or if there will be another intervention such as that from David Davis last week who told Mr Johnson: “In the name of God, go.”

Ms Gray, who works for the Cabinet Office, is investigating claims that government staff held boozy parties and non-socially distanced events while Britain was under tight coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Mr Johnson’s office has promised to publish its findings in full as soon as it becomes available.

The prime minster is also facing a police investigation into the alleged parties. London’s Metropolitan Police force said it is looking at “a number of events” at Mr Johnson’s Downing Street office.

In another extraordinary Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson revelled in the wholesome support of his party. Several times the roof was raised with cheers as the prime minister responded to Labour calls for his resignation.

Indeed, every time someone from the opposition called for his resignation, the roars of support buoyed Mr Johnson in an extremely confident and combative appearance.

Given the support that he appears to have won back, it seems that, for now, Boris Johnson has won the back of his rebellious backbenchers.