Email suggests Boris Johnson authorised Pen Farthing animal evacuation from Afghanistan

Copies of internal emails between UK Foreign Office staff during Operation Pitting released today suggest that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in the decision to allow Paul “Pen” Farthing’s animals to be evacuated from Afghanistan in August.

The emails are part of evidence published by the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) on Wednesday as part of their investigation into whether Mr Farthing, a former Royal Marine who ran the Nowzad animal shelter, was able to fly his staff and animals out of Afghanistan following a direct instruction from Mr Johnson.

An email between FCDO officials refers to the Prime Minister’s ‘decision’ to evacuate Nowzad staff while trying to see if another animal charity can get the same treatment.

“In light of the PM’s decision earlier today to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity, the [animal charity – name redacted] (another animal rights NGO) is asking for agreement to the entry of [details redacted] staff, all Afghan nationals,” writes the official in the email dated 25th August.

“Having regard to the Prime Minister’s Nowzad decision, the Foreign Secretary might consider the [details redacted] vets and their dependents should be included. They might be able to get to the airport with their dependents in time.”

An email which is part of evidence published by the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) on Wednesday as part of their investigation into whether Pen Farthing was able to fly his staff and animals out of Afghanistan following a direct instruction from Boris Johnson. Photo: UK Parliament

The FAC is conducting an inquiry into the withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer. The evidence was supplied by a whistleblower, Raphael Marshall, who lifted the lid on the Foreign Office’s chaotic handling of the crisis in written evidence to the committee in December.

On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace appeared before the Committee and denied that he had been pushed to allow Mr Farthing and his pets to make their way out of Afghanistan through Kabul airport: “No one lobbied me … The prime minister didn’t ring up. At no stage, at any stage, did the prime minister ask me to make a way for those pets. Not at all. Never.”

The UK government sponsored clearance for the charter flight, leading to allegations that animals had been prioritised over people in the rescue effort. However, Downing Street has previously said that the allegations that the prime minister had ordered the rescue of animals from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover were “entirely untrue”.

Mr Wallace told the FAC on Tuesday that he took the decision to give Mr Farthing’s plane clearance “as long as people weren’t jumping the queue.”

“At the end of that process, if a plane came in, not using our assets, not using the RAF, then it would be given clearance. It was a simple matter of getting it through,” he said.