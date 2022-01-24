Alok Sharma: Cop26 'just words on a page' unless promises delivered

The historic commitments made at the Cop26 conference on climate change will remain "just words on a page” unless countries deliver promises they made, Britain’s climate chief has said in a hard-hitting speech.

In his first pronouncement since the Glasgow conference in November, Alok Sharma will urge the 200 countries that signed the Glasgow Climate Pact to make the changes required to ensure temperatures climbing above 1.5°C “do not slip from our grasp”.

The UK’s Cop26 president has also spoken with the UAE’s and Egypt’s climate representatives to help preparations for their climate conferences over the coming two years.

“There is no doubt that the commitments we secured at Cop26 were historic,” Mr Sharma will say on Monday.

“Yet at the moment they are just words on a page and unless we honour the promises made, to turn the commitments in the Glasgow Climate Pact into action, they will wither on the vine.

“We will have mitigated no risks. Seized no opportunities. We will have fractured the trust built between nations. And 1.5 degrees will slip from our grasp.”

Mr Sharma, who last year told The National climate change was the world’s biggest security risk, will outline Britain’s priorities that include ensuring countries understand it was in their self-interest to work together on climate change.

The politician wants to turn the conference’s “ambition into action” insisting that the world must maintain the urgency and the energy to honour promises made before Cop27 in Sharm-El Sheikh in November.

Key is keeping to the agreements to reduce carbon emissions to ensure temperature rises do not go beyond 1.5°C. He wants countries to deliver on their net zero commitments and 2030 emissions reduction targets, particularly ending coal power, halting deforestation and transiting to clean vehicles.

Alok Sharma, Cop26 president at Dubai Expo. He inists promises must be fulfilled to ensure climate change remains stable. Pawan Singh / The National

Britain also wants international financial institutions to deliver on the $100 billion commitments to help developing countries transition to renewable energy.

Mr Sharma has promised to “work hand-in-hand” with Egypt and UAE’s Cop27 and Cop 28 presidents to deliver on the priorities and keep climate at the top of the international agenda

“At Cop26 itself almost 200 countries came together and agreed the historic Glasgow Climate Pact,” Mr Sharma will say in the speech at the Chatham House think tank in London.

“In doing so they demonstrated that climate can create a space for co-operation amid a splintered global politics, that the world can work together to improve our common future, to address major global challenges and to seize opportunities.”

Britain will also seek to ensure that countries honour commitments made to poorer nations vulnerable to climate change, particularly those at risk of rising sea levels, and to double financing by 2025.

“The Glasgow Climate Pact was a product of international co-operation and a practical demonstration of Global Britain in action,” Mr Sharma will say. “So my absolute focus for the UK Presidency year is delivery.”

Mr Sharma is expected to undertake further meetings with his UAE and Egypt counterparts to build strong partnerships later this year.