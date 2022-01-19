UK delegation arrives in Australia to build on Aukus and forge security links

The UK has sent a delegation to Australia to strengthen security ties amid growing global tension with Russia.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Australia to build on the Aukus defence pact signed last year.

The Aukus pact caused controversy in September when Australia announced it would work with the US and Britain on a new nuclear submarine project, ending a plan to procure $90 billion worth of French diesel-electric submarines.

The ministers are set to meet their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton.

Ms Truss is beginning the first leg of an official visit to the country, using her trip to focus on economic, security and technological interests and is expected to sign an agreement on infrastructure co-operation with Australia.

“With malign forces threatening global peace and stability, it is vital that close allies like the UK and Australia show robust vigilance in defence of freedom and democracy," she said.

“The Aukus partnership between the UK, Australia and the United States is a clear demonstration of how we will defend our values, protect trade routes and increase stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“In Australia, I will be strengthening our economic, diplomatic and security ties – making our country safer and more competitive – in order to win the battle for ideas as part of our network of liberty.”

The ministers will discuss security and defence capability, building on Aukus, and commit to tackling state and hybrid threats and jointly supporting maritime security, the Foreign Office said.

"The visit comes in the face of growing aggression from Russia, which is waging to destabilise and threaten its sovereign neighbour Ukraine and increasing threats in the Indo-Pacific," it said.

Ms Truss is due to agree to closer co-operation with Australia to boost opportunities for "honest and reliable" infrastructure investment for Indo-Pacific states, especially in the energy and technology sectors.

She will discuss how best to strengthen global technology supply chains and tackle malign actors who disrupt cyberspace.

“The UK and Australia share one of the oldest and strongest defence and security alliances," Mr Wallace said.

“Operating and exercising side-by-side, we continue to work together to promote stability and tackle our shared threats with our like-minded ally head-on.”

On the second leg of the visit, the foreign secretary will travel to Adelaide to build on the recently signed free trade deal, including by signing an agreement to boost UK-Australian business links for industries including space, cyber, science and technology with the state of South Australia.

Ms Truss will visit the BAE Systems shipyard to see how British business expertise is contributing to building frigates for the Australian Navy.

The UK is currently working with Australia and New Zealand on the Tongan relief effort to support those affected by last week's tsunami.