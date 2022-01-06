What is thundersnow? Met Office weather warning for parts of Britain

Households across Britain have been put on alert for possible power outages as “thundersnow” and lightning strikes are forecast before the weekend.

The UK's Met Office has issued two weather warnings for snow, ice and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, predicting possible travel disruption.

One warning, which stretches from 8pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday, covers parts of northern England and the Midlands, western and central Scotland and several areas in Northern Ireland.

Meteorologists have said “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers” are on track to hit these areas.

They said “brief power outages” are possible and there is a risk of lightning strikes.

Travel disruption is also predicted, with roads, railways and cycle paths set to face challenges.

People walk through the snow in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Photo: PA

What is thundersnow?

Forecasters said several areas could experience thundersnow, which forms when winter thunderstorms release heavy downpours of snow while lightning strikes are happening. It is a rare phenomenon which occurs no more than a handful of times each year.

“We have got an area of high pressure across the UK that will remain in situ until the early hours of tomorrow morning. Then we will start to see the weather front coming in,” Grahame Madge, spokesman for the Met Office, said.

“As conditions get cold tonight, we’re seeing temperatures drop down to freezing quite widely.

“As we get the cold air, that will bring the temperatures right down, we’ve got the weather front coming in from the west and that moisture is going to bump into the cold air and where you get that you will get snow.”

He said that the prospect of thundersnow was driven by the same conditions which cause thunder in the summer, the difference in temperature between the ground and the surrounding air.

A snow plough drives along the snow-lined Buttertubs Pass, near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales, northern England. PA

“Because you have got that differential it’s possible, quite easily, for warm air at ground level when it heats up to start to rise very quickly up through the cold air and that’s what creates the potential for thunderstorms, so we are likely to see along with the other wintry showers, likely to see hail and snow,” he said.

The warning comes just weeks after the UK and Ireland were battered by Storm Barra, which brought heavy snowfall, gusts of wind up to 128 kilometres an hour and power cuts.

A separate warning is in place until 4pm on Thursday extending from the Highlands of Scotland, through Glasgow and Edinburgh, and into the north of England, for up to two hours of snow.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow across the high ground of Scotland and northern England

Thursday 1000-1600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bpmWde9PkB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

It said there is a risk of temporary slushy accumulations which would inevitably lead to difficult travel conditions.

On higher routes, forecasters have predicted strong winds could lead to snow drifting and temporary blizzard conditions.

As much as 10 centimetres of snow could fall on the highest ground, forecasters said, with icy patches creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians.

Following a record-breaking mild New Year, Scotland is on track to record chilly temperatures before the weekend.

On Friday night, temperatures will drop to -1C in Inverness and 0C in Edinburgh.