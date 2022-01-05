Muslim bachelor takes out UK billboard adverts to find a wife

Muhammad Malik, 29, has resorted to a novel method in his search for a wife, making his prospective partners aware of his availability with adverts on billboards in London and Birmingham.

The billboards show a picture of a relaxed Mr Malik and read: “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

He said he is not against the idea of an arranged marriage, but would prefer to try to “find someone on my own first".

Up to now, the search has proved fruitless for the London-based bank consultant.

He hopes his specially set-up website — findmalikawife.com — will change his luck.

Since putting up the adverts on Saturday, Mr Malik says he has had hundreds of interested messages.

“I haven't had the time to look through yet,” he said.

“I need to set some time aside — I hadn't thought this part through.”

Mr Malik said he had tried a number of ways to meet women before taking out the adverts.

Muhammad Malik's billboard. Photo: Muhammad Malik

“I'm Pakistani Desi,” he said, “so the first thing we're told about is the power of the aunties.”

But that method “didn't work out".

Then, there were dating apps and a few dating events, but he said they left him feeling “quite awkward".

Finally, a friend suggested he should advertise himself — literally.

Mr Malik explained: “I thought, why not — what's the worst that can happen?”

The billboards, set to remain up until January 14, have the backing of his family, with his parents “down from the beginning”, although he confessed, “I had to convince my mum a bit.”

Mr Malik said his ideal partner would share his Muslim faith and be able to “keep up with the bants” with his family.