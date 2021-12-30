Taxi bomber had ‘murderous intent’ in Liverpool hospital attack

Liverpool Women’s Hospital bomber Emad Al Swealmeen died from the explosion and fire caused by the improvised device he manufactured with “murderous intent”, a coroner has ruled.

Iraqi-born Al Swealmeen was killed when the bomb he made at a flat he rented in the city went off with him inside a taxi.

“It is clear from the evidence even beyond the balance of probabilities this device could have only been manufactured with murderous intent; fortunately there was only one victim,” the coroner Andre Rebello declared.

The bombing came shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday, not far from a nearby church service attended by hundreds of people at Liverpool Cathedral. The taxi driver, David Perry, survived the blast.

Recording his conclusion the coroner said: “On November 14 2021 Emad Jamil Salman Al Swealmeen died in a taxi in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“He died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device which he had carried into the taxi.

“It is found he manufactured the improvised explosive device, designed to project shrapnel, with murderous intent.”

He added: “It remains unclear as to whether he intended the device to detonate when it did.”

The inquest heard the device was made at a flat rented by Al Swealmeen in Rutland Avenue and that he called his brother 48 hours before he died, suggesting he might do “something bad”.

Mr Rebello said Al Swealmeen’s brother, who lives in the US, said he had spoken to him on November 12, two days before the incident.

Mr Rebello told the inquest: “He says towards the end of the call Emad said something like ‘if I do something bad that will affect the family what do you think?’

“He replied ... [with an expletive], advising him as an older brother, although this was something which caused him concern, knowing his previous issues.”

He said Al Swealmeen, born in Baghdad, had been in prison in the Middle East for a serious assault on another person, as well as being in trouble in Liverpool previously for possession of an offensive weapon.