UK's Liz Truss to meet Spanish foreign minister to boost ties between countries

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet her Spanish equivalent Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid on Wednesday.

Ms Truss will discuss shared global priorities such as security threats and getting more girls into education.

She will host an event in Madrid with leading investors and British businesses to boost ties between the two countries.

The ministers will also discuss their collaboration in Nato as Spain prepares to host the alliance's leaders’ summit in 2022.

“I want to work with allies like Spain to create a network of liberty based around closer economic, tech and security ties," Ms Truss said.

“We’re significant trading partners, with the UK as Spain’s biggest European investor, and the UK as the top destination for Spanish investment.

“By boosting our trading ties even further, both Spain and every region and nation of the UK will benefit."

As part of her two-day visit, she will also launch a report on scientific collaboration between the UK and Spain.

Two weeks ago at the Nato Foreign Ministers Summit in Latvia, Ms Truss and Mr Albares underlined their commitment to a political framework for the UK-EU Gibraltar Treaty and to swiftly ending negotiations.