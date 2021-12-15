Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter performs on charity single 'Naz Don't Cry'

The daughter and husband of charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are releasing a charity single to raise awareness of her plight.

Gabriella, 7, and her father Richard recorded the song with The Christians, who are releasing a new version of their hit Man Don't Cry, adapting it to Naz Don't Cry.

The single will raise money for Redress, an international human rights organisation working to help victims of torture.

Mr Ratcliffe last month ended a 21-day hunger strike to draw attention to his wife's case.

"The Iranian ambassador was very clear that a deal was very close a few months back. We live in hope that it might happen and it’s guarded hope at this point... It’s the sixth Christmas that we’ve been apart." he said.

The father and daughter travelled to Liverpool's Coastal Sound studios to provide backing vocals for the end of the track.

The band originally heard of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case from their fans and had been thinking of how they might be able to help.

"We talked about how the words from Man Don't Cry couldn't be more appropriate in describing the Ratcliffes' distressing predicament,” band member Garry Christian said.

"We talked ourselves out of helping as we thought the band's profile wasn't big enough to make a difference and the years rolled on.

"But after seeing Richard Ratcliffe recently on his 21-day hunger strike, we couldn't bear not to do anything and decided to take action and record Naz Don't Cry, with proceeds going to Redress."

The British-Iranian charity worker has been held in Iran since 2016 after being found guilty of plotting against the regime, something she, her supporters and the UK government deny.

She was visiting her parents with Gabriella when she was arrested.

Richard Ratcliffe and Gabriella demanding her mother be allowed to leave Iran. AFP

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from prison and placed under house arrest in March 2020, but in April was sentenced to another year in jail. She is currently living with her parents in Tehran.

Naz Don't Cry is out now on Island Records.

"As these lyrics say, 'We only hope she knows that there are people here who care,’ said Christian.

"We want the song to deliver the simple message that we are all still standing shoulder to shoulder with Nazanin, her devoted husband Richard and beautiful daughter Gabriella.

"It's absolutely desperate that after all these years she still hasn't been released back to her family. We hope this song helps in some tiny way."

Thirty years ago, The Christians released the original to raise awareness of the case of British hostage John McCarthy, who said he was pleased the song being used again.

"Looking at the video, it's taken me back to seeing things after I came back," he said.

"And you know it's slow-moving seeing Richard out in Westminster Square on his hunger strike ... it's very powerful, you know. After a couple of viewings one is in tears."

Iran’s ambassador to the UK has said it is “bizarre” for Britain to expect it to bow to demands and release Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe while at the same time criticising its conduct.

Speaking at the Iranian embassy in London, Mohsen Baharvand said relations between the two countries and discussions about the fate of the mother-of-one must be treated as “a package”.

Mr Ratcliffe has accused Iran of holding his wife as a hostage.