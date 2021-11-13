Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband ends London hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe has ended his three-week hunger strike in London over the detention in Iran of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

He said he would go to hospital for a full check up after camping outside the UK’s Foreign Office for 21 days without food.

“Today I have promised Nazanin to end the hunger strike. Gabriella needs two parents,” he said, referring to their young daughter.

“Thank you all for your overwhelming care these past three weeks."

He began the protest after Iranian authorities rejected Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s latest appeal against her sentence.

The British-Iranian charity worker has been held in Iran since 2016 after being found guilty of plotting against the regime, something she, her supporters and the UK government vehemently deny.

She was visiting her parents with Gabriella when she was arrested.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from prison and placed under house arrest in March 2020, but in April was sentenced to another year in jail. She is currently living with her parents in Tehran.

Supporters link her plight to a decades-old debt of about £400 million ($536.6m) the UK owes Iran after an aborted arms deal before the 1979 revolution.

“We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Mr Ratcliffe told PA.

“I didn’t want to go out in an ambulance. I want to walk out with my head held high.”

A recent meeting with James Cleverly, the UK's Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, left Mr Ratcliffe feeling deflated and “stuck in the same status quo”.

Officials had held talks with Iranian deputy foreign minister Bagheri Kani on Thursday.

But Mr Ratcliffe said he did not feel the situation “moved forwards” and accused the UK government of not giving a “clear enough message to Iran that hostage-taking is wrong”.