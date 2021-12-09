Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

The Formula One world championship showdown in Abu Dhabi will be shown in the UK on free-to-air Channel 4, meaning a huge bump in viewers able to watch the title decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Grand Prix championship this year is a generational title fight between Hamilton, who is racing to win a record eighth title and closing in on the end of his career, and Verstappen, who is 12 years younger, trying to win his first crown and on the cusp of greatness.

Sunday's race at the Yas Marina Circuit is destined to be one of the most thrilling world title deciders in F1 history.

Mercedes' Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers' standings heading to the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

For viewers in the UK, the winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1 billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.

“Sunday's Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be a historic moment for British sport,” said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky chief executive for UK and Europe.

“We've chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.”

Last weekend, Hamilton and his Mercedes won in Saudi Arabia to ensure the title race went down to Abu Dhabi.

From here on in, the slightest mistake or stroke of inspiration could decide the title.

Formula One president Stefano Domenicali added: “We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season.”

Channel 4 struck a similar deal with Amazon Prime in September to show tennis sensation Emma Raducanu's US Open victory.

There have been three other occasions that Abu Dhabi has hosted the title decider but for drama, tension, and unpredictability, 2021 promises to be the most exhilarating.

Before race weekend, starting with Friday's practice, all 10 teams have arrived in the capital, with the paddock buzzing with activity in anticipation of the 22nd and final race of the season.

Hamilton, 36, has won the past three races, most recently a thrilling inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, so the advantage feels like it's with the British driver.

But Verstappen, 24, knows how to win on the Yas Marina Circuit, as the Dutchman took the chequered flag last year.