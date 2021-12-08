Formula One teams arrive for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of thrilling title decider

The 2021 Formula One season reaches its conclusion at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, and the teams have arrived at Yas Marina Circuit to begin preparations for the finale.

Sunday's race will stage one of the most thrilling world title deciders in F1 history as Mercedes' defending and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton goes head-to-head with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, with both drivers level on 369.5 points.

There have been three other occasions that Abu Dhabi has hosted the title decider but for drama, tension, and unpredictability, 2021 promises to be the most exhilarating of them all.

Ahead of race weekend, starting with Friday's practice, all 10 teams have arrived in the capital, with the paddock buzzing with activity in anticipation of the 22nd and final race of the season.

Hamilton, 36, has won the past three races, most recently a thrilling and chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, so the advantage feels like it's with the British driver, but 24-year-old Verstappen knows how to win on the Yas Marina Circuit after the Dutchman took the chequered flag last year.